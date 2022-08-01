Who will be this year’s Dartmoor Step and Broom dance champions?
THE excitement is building at South Zeal near Okehampton to find out who will be this year’s Dartmoor Step and Broom dance champions.
The Dartmoor Folk Festival returns on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 5, 6 and 7, in a slightly different format, but with the usual competitions and a fantastic programme of top folk acts.
Two afternoon events will appeal to all the family at South Zeal Recreation Ground on both the Saturday and Sunday.
The field will open each day from 1pm to 7pm with the main events from 2pm to 5pm.
All are invited to the Grand Dart-i-moor Fayre on the Saturday, when the hotly-contested Dartmoor Broom and Step Dance competitions take place.
There will also be folk acts, Appalachian dancing, craft stalls, morris dancing, sideshows, children’s entertainment, face painting, food and drink, ice creams and much more.
Entry will be by donation and those attending are advised that it will be cash only.
The Sunday afternoon is titled Folk For All, and this will be hosted by the Dartmoor Pixie Band.
It will include the Devon Youth Folk Ensemble, the usual duck race and ferret racing.
In addition there will be, as on the Saturday, folk acts, craft stalls, morris dancing, sideshows, children’s entertainment, face painting, food and drink, ice creams and much more.
Admission will again be by cash donation, so the advice is please don’t forget your cash!
There will be free parking available and the advice is to follow the signs.
Ceilidh and music hall tickets have already sold out (due to being held in smaller venues) and the campsite has also sold out.
Weekend tickets have also sold out.
A Meet and Greet/Music Session will be held at South Zeal School Hall from 6.30pm to 10.30pm on the Friday evening, admission by donation.
On the Saturday morning there will be dance workshops from 10am to 12 noon in the school hall, with a song session from 11am to 1.30pm also at the school. Also, from 11am to 1.30pm, a music session will be held in the Kings Arms Phoenix Bar. Admissions by donation.
On the Sunday morning there will be a ramble on Dartmoor from 9am to 12 noon, and from 11am to 1.30pm, a Dartmoor Step Dance workshop, song session and music session.
There will also be a church service from 11am with festival artists at South Tawton Parish Church.
Dogs are not permitted at any festival event due to recreation ground regulations.
The 2020 festival was held virtually and in 2021 was held on a smaller scale and was combined with Zale Fayre.
The organising committee said: “The 2022 event is being held on a smaller scale to make it more manageable whilst keeping all the usual elements that make the Dartmoor Folk Festival special.”
Further details can be found on the website: www.dartmoorfolkfestival.org.uk .
