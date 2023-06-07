Fires can also get out of control in gardens and spread easily to neighbouring gardens and even homes and outbuildings, a bonfire spread earlier this week in Lamerton. Glenn said: ‘Avoid having bonfires at the moment. To reduce the risk of bonfires spreading, we’d like people to cutback vegetation between homes. Last summer we sent units to a bonfire which became a major fire because it spread over several gardens, sheds and other outbuildings, which wasn’t helped by a lot of overgrown vegetation.