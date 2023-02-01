A PLAN for a wildlife tower and bird hide to allow people to watch the wildlife at a proposed new nature reserve overlooking the River Tamar has been approved.
Prunella Barnes’ application for the facility at South Hooe Cottage near Bere Alson, application 1701/22/FUL, was approved by West Devon Borough Council.
It has been granted subject to an ecological survey being carried out, to a survey of badgers prior to work starting. Work should also not start during the nesting season.
The planning officer’s report stated that the plans were part of efforts to create a nature reserve at South Hooe Farm, which is on the Bere peninsula, overlooking the mudflats.
‘The river Tamar is tidal at South Hooe, revealing large mud flats at low tide,’ the report stated. ‘The area has been undergoing somewhat of a transition in the past three years with active efforts underway to diversify the land which has traditionally been farmed.
‘The long term aim is to create a wildlife reserve, focussed primarily on birds and animals, supported by agricultural grazing as required. Recent changes have included returning arable fields to grassland, reinstating wildflowers, habitat creation and reflooding the riverside meadows. A wetland habitat creation project on the peninsula is underway led by the Environment Agency.’
The project includes a car park for eight cars. The proposed hide would be hexagonal with space for five people to watch the wildlife from a viewing platform. This will be accessed on a boardwalk over the marshy ground.
The project includes a wildlife tower, a two storey structure with inlets for birds of prey and bats to nest and take shelter in this buiding. These include barn owls, hawks, falcon, little owl, kestrel, swallows and bats. The building has been designed by the Barn Owl Trust and would be on the top of a hill giving a good vantage point across the mudflats.
Meanwhile, WDBC has granted Listed Building Consent to install two electric vehicle (EV) charging points at Great Bidlake Manor in Bridestowe, to provide a facility for the holiday accommodation in a barn on the site.
An application to convert agricultural building into a dwelling on land at Kalehouse Farm at Bratton Clovelly has been turned down (4007/22/PDM).
The applicants had hoped to rely on a Class Q permission, where permission is granted to convert an old agricultural building into residential accommodation without the need to apply for planning permission. However, WDBC decided a formal application was required.