A 32-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to assaulted another woman and breaking her phone and glasses in an incident in Okehampton last summer.
Ashley Sanders, from Hammer Park in Brentor, was taken to court after assaulting the female victim and destroying her iPhone 12 mini and her prescription glasses on July 30 2024.
On March 17, Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard how the criminal damage amounted to £430.
The defendant admitted the two charges and been placed on conditional bail until her sentencing in the same court on April 16.
Under Sanders’ bail conditions, she must not contact the victim or enter certain areas of Okehampton unless she is accompanied by police officer in uniform.