The woman who is called out to dog attacks on livestock on Dartmoor is expecting to be busier than ever as the school summer holidays get underway.
Karla McKechnie, who is Dartmoor’s livestock protection officer, is on call throughout the year to attend sheep worrying incidents and traffic collisions involving animals.
She says Dartmoor is “busier than ever” year on year and that the school summer holidays bring an influx of visitors who don’t necessarily understand that the moor is a farmed landscape.
Karla has already been called out to 52 incidents of sheep being worried by dogs this year. She wants visitors to be more aware that Dartmoor is a ‘living landscape’.
“It is a busy time of year, with lots of people coming to the moors,” she said. “Not only does this bring more footfall but it also brings more traffic and with the majority of people having one or more dogs these days, it can cause all sorts of problems.
“The main problem is that people are unaware. Education is key here. People are just not aware that Dartmoor is home to grazing livestock. Sheep, cattle and ponies.”
She asks people not to feed the ponies, in either the national park car parks or in the roads on the moor.
There is a Dartmoor National Park byelaw against feeding the ponies, as this can encourage them to congregate close to or in the roads where they may be hit by passing vehicles.
There is a speed limit of 40mph on most of the moorland roads, but the long, open stretches that are unfenced encourage drivers to go too fast to avoid a collision.
Livestock have no road sense and visitors are unaware that animals may be standing in the middle of the road or crossing from side to side.
When it comes to sheep worrying, Karla advises walkers to keep their dogs on a lead or under close control near sheep.
She is called out to many incidents where sheep have been savaged, and have to be put down.
And even where a dog does not actually make contact with a sheep, the stress of being chased can cause it to abort its lambs or die simply from stress alone.
Dog attacks are a problem not only on Dartmoor but nationally too. In 2024 they cost farmers £1.8 million in livestock injuries and deaths.
Farmers are legally allowed to shoot dogs worrying their sheep.
Karla said: “Worrying livestock is a criminal offence and people need to recognise this. It is not acceptable for your dog to chase sheep.”
Dog bites are another concern. “Bites easily become infected and sheep hidden in dense bracken that have gone undetected can die horribly,” said Karla.
“So many people say their dog is only playing, but sheep don’t play with dogs. All they can do is run away in terror.”
“Dartmoor is home to quietly grazing animals. Leave them in peace. Bringing a dog to Dartmoor comes with a huge responsibility.”
“Be Dartmoor Wise.”
If you see an animal with any welfare issues, contact Karla, of the Dartmoor Livestock Protection Society, on 07873 587561.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.