Lynn has been nominated and won accolades for her business, which has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission, and her leadership. She is chairman of the Tavistock Dementia Alliance and a co-founder of Cycling Without Age where older people and those with mobility difficulties are taken out around the Meadows in Tavistock on 'trishaw' cycle rides. She is involved in setting up memory cafes, the most recent one in Okehampton, and is always looking to increase services for people with dementia.