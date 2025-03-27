Moor Trees were thrilled to achieve the Wild About Devon Community Group Inspirational Award.
The Devon-based charity is dedicated to recreating native woodland across Dartmoor and surrounding areas by working with landowners and the local community.
They were recognised for their achievements alongside fellow winners: Jerry Horn who was recognised for his dedication to the Devon Swift Project, young conservation advocate and wildlife photographer Archie Garth, Rattery Parish Council and Exminster Green Spaces volunteers.
Bridie Kennerley, Wild About Devon coordinator and awards judge, said: “We were blown away by the quality of this year’s nominations. It was exciting and moving to learn about the many extraordinary people across Devon who are dedicating their time and efforts to looking out for their local wildlife.”
The winners were announced at the Devon Local Nature Partnership Conference held at Sandy Park in Exeter on Tuesday, March 25.
The award was collected on behalf of Moor Trees by chair Jenny Isaac and chief executive Helen Aldis.
On accepting the award, they spoke about the achievements of the charity and how fitting it was to have their work recognised during their 25th anniversary.
The award was accepted on behalf of 275 volunteers who give more than 5,000 hours of their time to support our valuable and vital work at Moor Trees.
Organised by Wild About Devon the third annual awards ceremony celebrated outstanding projects, initiatives, and individuals dedicated to improving wildlife conservation through community action.
This year’s award nominations reflected growing community efforts from every corner of the county, with over 70 nominations received.
The nominated projects demonstrated the depth of community involvement and the genuine passion for looking after nature, with tree planting schemes, wildflower seed sowing, wildlife friendly gardening, wildlife walks and toad road crossing patrols.