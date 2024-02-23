The day didn’t start well for appliance engineer Gary Braid from Woolwell when his bathroom sprang a leak and he had to call for a plumber but things considerably improved when there was a ring at the door, not from the plumber, but a representative of the People’s Postcode Lottery.
He had won £200,000, his share of a million pounds Gary said: “It’s one of those things that you never dream of it happening, but it has to me. I’m over the moon.”
Gary shared the £1m prize with four neighbours in Woolwell after their postcode - PL6 7SU - landed Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, February 24. He’s planning a number of holidays if his wife Elaine gives the go ahead and a spa weekend for Elaine.
Another winner in the Rowan Way postcode was former carer Julie Kingston, 51.
She said: “It’s surreal. I can’t put into words how I’m feeling. It will really make a difference. Julie admitted the win would also help towards feeding her massive Leonberger pup Lulu who weighs over 72kg. She said: “It might just cover Lulu’s food for the year. She eats two kilos of raw meat a day.
“She goes everywhere with me and has been my rock recently.”
Julie is now planning a trip across the world to Australia, and a shorter journey over the Irish Sea to visit her son.
She said: “I’d love to go visit my cousin in Australia and spend time away but first I’ll visit my son in Belfast.”
Another neighbour celebrating a six-figure windfall was 80-year-old Mary Tollins.
When she saw her prize cheque, Mary said: “Wow. That’s enough, I can even spoil myself now.”
The first thing on Mary’s mind was to help her family which includes her sister, three children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
She said: “It’s always family. It’ll be great to be able to help them out.”
Caring Mary wants to help with vet bills for her sister’s poorly pooch as Darcy the dog recovers from major surgery.
She said: “My sister’s 11-year-old dog Darcy had to get her back leg amputated on Friday last week. The pet insurance only covered some of the costs so I can help pay for some of the extra costs of Darcy’s ongoing treatment.”
Mary added: “I can decorate the house, have the garden revamped and buy a new car.
Adrienne Daish-Jenkins also scooped £200,000 and will be turning 80-years-old this year. The great-gran-of-nine said: “I’d have been thrilled to win a tenner, but I can’t believe this!”
Adrienne found out she’d won after arriving home from her swim club and intends to treat all the ladies of Marjons Aquafit.
She said: “For my 80th, we’re hoping to go to a spa and now I could even treat everyone who comes along.”
Along with spoiling all of her grandkids, Adrienne will now be taking a cruise to Tenerife to visit her two sisters. All the neighbours signed for the Postcode Lottery because they wanted to help local, national and international charities.
And right on their doorstep, Hearts Together based in Derriford, has been awarded £70,000 from Postcode Community Trust.