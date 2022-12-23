Wren Music’s Okehampton wassailing event will return for its second year at the Okehampton Community Garden later this month.
The community garden announced this week that it had received funding from Devon County Council which will allow it to collaborate with Wren Music in order to host the wassailing event on January 14.
The musical event will take place from 4:30pm to 5:30pm with refreshments served afterwards. Residents also have the opportunity to learn the songs prior to the event at a rehearsal on January 11 from 7pm to 8pm at Wren Music’s base in Ebenezer Hall in Okehampton. Anyone interested in attending can also learn the songs at www.wrenmusic.teachable.com.
Wren Music will also hold wassailing sessions in Exeter and Landkey, near Barnstaple this January.
Wassailing is an ancient tradition in which performers visit orchards around Twelfth Night, usually in cider-producing regions of England, to sing to the apple trees in order to encourage a good harvest in the upcoming year.