Yellow Warning as more thunderstorms draw in
HEAVY, thundery showers are on the way and the Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning of stormy weather.
The warning covers all of Devon from 3pm to Midnight today, Thursday.
A Met Office spokesperson warns: ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms will cross southwest Wales and then parts of southwest England during the second half of Thursday.
‘Following heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, some places may receive an additional 30-40 mm of rain in a few hours which could lead to some surface water flooding, particularly where showers are slow moving.
‘Thunderstorms will be mostly limited to coastal areas where lightning and hail may be additional hazards.
‘In exposed spots across southwest Cornwall during the evening there is also the potential for strong wind gusts (50-60 mph) in association with these thunderstorms and showers.’
