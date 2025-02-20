The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for Devon on Sunday (February 23).
There is a weather warning for wind between 6am and 6pm and rain between 9am and 9pm.
The Met Office said: “A broad band of occasionally heavy rain will push east during Sunday, bringing a spell of around nine to 12 hours of rain. The rain will set in around mid morning and not clear until around mid evening. The rain will be heaviest over high ground, especially over south or southwest-facing upslopes. Widely 30-40 mm of rain is expected, but in a few places nearer 50-70 mm is possible.”
The warning has a medium likelihood and a low impact.