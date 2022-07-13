Young farmers crowned champions
Some members of Okehampton Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) took the top spot at the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (YFC) Competitions Finals this month.
A group of Okehampton Young Farmers travelled to Stafford for the competition as part of Haldon YFC’s Show Choir team which was crowned national show choir champion.
Cheriton and Tedburn YFC member Dan Grist, who trained the choir, said: ‘You don’t usually associate young farmers with singing, but over the last few months we have had so much fun seeing what we can put together for the Show Choir Competition.
‘It’s been amazing to see the confidence of the choir grow and perform at events such as Devon’s Farm Business Awards – all experiences that we will never forget.’
The choir, which also consisted of young farmers from Cheriton and Tedburn, Newton St Cyres, was part of the Devon YFC which had other teams competing against farmers from the rest of England and Wales in a wide range of different activities including public speaking, auctioneering and cheerleading.
Haldon YFC’s Choir prepared for the National Finals by performing at the Farm Business Awards at Devon County Show earlier in the month.
Ruby and Rose McCombe from Culm Valley YFC and Gracie Rice from Cruwys Morchard YFC, part of the Devon YFC Junior Public Speaking team, were also crowned champions for their speaking ability and ability to conduct a meeting as a chairman, vote of thanks and guest speaker.
Rosie Bennett, Devon YFC Chairman, adds: “It is incredible to see Devon YFC perform so well in such a variety of competitions, from public speaking to performing arts. It demonstrates the strength we have in a diverse range of competitions and proves that Young Farmers is so much more than just farming!
“We are so lucky to have such a vast network of trainers, judges and supporters and without them this level of national success wouldn’t be possible.
“Whether you’re competing at a club level in a village hall, or reaching the nationals finals in Stafford, we all gain so much from giving these competitions a go – they really do give you skills for life.”
For information on how to join a local young farmer’s club, visit www.devonyfc.co.uk.
