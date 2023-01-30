Hatherleigh Primary School pupil Ben Ruff, aged eight, has received a prize from local MP Mel Stride for coming runner-up in the competition to design his 2022 Christmas card.
The Member of Parliament, who sends more than a thousand Christmas cards each year to family, friends, colleagues and local organisations he has visited during the previous 12 months, visited the school to award Ben with a box of art supplies and book token.
The competition for 2022 was open to the 43 primary schools in Central Devon and was sponsored by Ashburton Post Office.
Mel said: ‘Ben’s drawing of a tractor, rather than reindeer, pulling Santa and his sleigh was both artistic and very suitable for our rural constituency
During his visit Mel joined Year 6 pupils for one of their lessons, answering questions about his role as an MP and discussing democracy and the work of parliament.
Mel’s visit to Hatherleigh Primary School was his fifth as an MP, with his last visit being in January 2022.
Headteacher Alan Monger said: ‘Meeting Mel and talking to him about Parliament really helps our Year 6 pupils make that real life connection with their learning in school about elections and the principles of democracy.
‘Ben receiving his prize was also very special and I know he will thoroughly enjoy using the art set.’
Mel added: ‘It was lovely to meet him and to join Year 6 for a discussion about Parliament and our democracy.’
The winner of Mel’s 2022 Christmas card competition was Joseph Charlesworth, aged nine, from Bow Community Primary School.
To save paper, the majority of Mel’s cards were sent electronically.
Last year, Hatherleigh Primary School pupil Chloe Rice, aged seven, won the Christmas card competition and Mel also presented her with a set of art supplies. Mel also visited Year 6 pupils to tell them about the work of an MP and Parliament as part of their lessons on politics.