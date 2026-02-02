New data had revealed that one in four young people in the South West are leaving school without receiving the HPV vaccination.
On January 29, the UK Health Security Agency published its annual coverage data for the HPV vaccination programme for the 2024/25 school year. The report showed that approximately 55,595 young people in the South West left school without receiving the vaccine, despite uptake in the region remaining higher than the England average.
The health agency is now urging young people to get the vaccine which helps protect against cervical cancer and several other cancers caused by the human papillomavirus, affecting both boys and girls.
Dr Alasdair Wood, consultant in health protection and vaccine preventable disease lead at UKHSA South West, said the vaccine was one of the most effective cancer-preventing measures available.
He said: “Just a single dose, given in school, protects against cervical cancer and several other cancers caused by HPV. The vaccine saves thousands of lives each year.”
The data showed that HPV uptake by Year 10 in the South West was 78 per cent for girls and 73.8 per cent for boys, compared with England averages of 75.5 per cent and 70.5 per cent respectively.
However, UKHSA said the pandemic had significantly disrupted vaccinations delivered through schools, with uptake still well below pre-pandemic levels of around 90 per cent.
Research shows that receiving the vaccine before the age of 16 provides significantly stronger immune responses and greater protection against HPV-related cancers.
For those who missed the vaccine at school, catch-up options remain available. Anyone who has not received their HPV vaccination can still get a free dose until their 25th birthday through their GP surgery.
UKHSA also reminded people that attending cervical screening appointments remains crucial, even if vaccinated, as screening can detect abnormal cells early and prevent cancer developing.
