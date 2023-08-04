Dutch elegance at In a Nutshell
The summer holidays are in full swing and it’s been great to have so many visitors in Ashburton and to see people enjoying themselves out on Dartmoor. It reminded me how lucky we are to live in this beautiful part of the country surrounded by so many historic buildings. You don’t have to drive far across Dartmoor to see thatched cottages, rambling farmhouses and ancient Devon longhouses.
I have a particular love for traditional English country furniture. We buy and sell a lot of pieces and these sorts of properties are usually the best place to find it. However, I was surprised recently to find not English but Continental furniture right here on Dartmoor.
From a property in the middle of Dartmoor I bought an oak chest of drawers that had travelled all the way from the Netherlands. It is in fact what we would describe as ‘Biedermeier style’ and this particular style emerged in Central Europe during the early to mid 19th Century. It was popular in countries such as Germany, Austria and parts of Scandinavia.
Biedermeier furniture is known for its simplicity, elegance, and functionality and has a very distinctive style when compared to English pieces of a similar period. I enjoy having a bit of variety in the shop and the excellent quality and condition means it looks very much at home alongside the rest of our stock.
Lydia Wood - In A Nutshell Antiques
Never a dull moment at Sticklepath Saleroom
The July auction at the Sticklepath Saleroom was great for vendors and bidders alike. Great prices achieved for vendors and a wonderful atmosphere in the lively sale room. Never, ever a dull moment.
The highlight of the sale - letters from Evelyn Waugh and Hilaire Belloc from a recently cleared property in Chagford caused quite a stir and were real one offs!
Many items went for good money and most of the items sold had no reserve – it was, in fact an excellent, fun filled day. The Dartmoor Auctions team retired to The Taw River to celebrate.
The next auction at The Sticklepath Saleroom promises to be one to remember.
Highlights promise to be: Magnificent Doll's House with full furniture - has to be seen to be appreciated; Huge selection of outdoor garden items including pots and furniture; African tribal art, Camel skin pouffe and a good selection of quirky furniture; Huge choice of Watercolours and Oils and framed prints; Ceramic piggies.
If you haven’t attended an auction before then do come and make a day of it – or pop along to the viewing on Thursday where Ann and Tim will be on hand to answer any questions and make you a cuppa, or view and bid on line here