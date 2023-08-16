Energy saving windows from Safe and Sound
Safe and Sound Tavistock Ltd was formed three years ago, serving the local area for all things windows, doors and conservatories.
With the support of local businesses and the community, we have established great relationships with clients old and new, and are committed to providing the best quality products at realistic prices.
When choosing new or replacement windows for your home the most important aspect you need to consider is the glass your installer uses in them. Beware of uncoated glass used in double glazing, which can significantly impact factors such as comfort, warmth, energy efficiency, noise reduction and security.
We install Planitherm glass, which uses a coating that reflects the heat you generate back into your home, rather than allowing it to escape through your windows. The same coating allows free heat from natural daylight to pass through the glass, capturing it to warm your rooms.
Double glazed units incorporating Planitherm Total+ offers up to three times more insulation than standard double glazing and significantly better thermal insulation compared to hard coated low-E products. This will deliver considerable savings on heating bills and eliminate cold areas around windows.
If you are looking to make your home more energy efficient, give us a call. We work on a no pressure approach and look forward to being able to assist you. Find us here
Customer satisfaction all part of the service from Tavistock Plastering
Do you have plans to redecorate or is a new extension to your home on the horizon? Tavistock Plastering Services will ensure that your home makeover goes smoothly by creating the perfect ready-for-painting finish to interior walls and ceilings, as well as rendering exterior walls.
Plasterer Gareth Hawke is proud to have earned glowing reviews and recommendations from local people, which reflect his work ethic and focus upon prompt, reliable and competitively-priced plastering and rendering services.
With over 20 years’ experience in the plastering trade and currently in his 5th year of trading as Tavistock Plastering Services, Gareth aims to work around his customers’ own work and home commitments, to arrange a convenient and fuss-free service for you to schedule in your diary.
Whether you’re fed up with a dated Artex ceiling you’d like smoothing over, or live in a period property where traditional lime-based plaster render will help your walls to ‘breathe’ and combat damp, Gareth is happy to help. Lime plastering is a particular speciality of his.
Professionally plastered walls and ceilings can make all the difference, when you are prepping to give your home a fresh coat of paint or planning to repaper. A quality exterior render will help weatherproof your home, new extension or garden walls and keep them looking smart for years to come.
Please get in touch on 07734 839730 to discuss your home’s indoor or exterior project, or to arrange for Gareth to visit and provide a free quote. Visit Tavistock Plastering Services on Facebook to discover more about why local people are recommending us – and many thanks to the existing customers who have helped make us a resounding success. We have plans for a website too, which is currently under development. Watch this space!
Quality garden transformation from Men For All Seasons
We are a family run business who have been established for over 20 years.
Men for all Seasons believe integrity is much more than just a word. Everything we do from our first discussion through to completion is underpinned by our open, honest approach. We tailor our services to suit your needs.
We have great team working for us who have been with Men for all Seasons for many years, their continued loyalty, honesty and quality has been out- standing and valued.
We pride ourselves on our high quality of work, so if you require paving, hard and soft landscaping, decking, fencing, stone walling, brickwork, tree felling, garden clearance and much, much more by professionals,
It’s time to call ‘Men for all Seasons’.
As a client, we listen to your needs and guarantee our work.
Let the Carpet Centre bring the showroom to you!
Tired of the hassle of visiting flooring stores? Look no further! Our service brings the showroom to your doorstep, making the flooring selection process convenient and stress-free.
Our fully equipped mobile showroom is stocked with a wide range of flooring options, from elegant hardwood to luxurious carpets. Browse through various samples in the comfort of your own home.
Our skilled team will take precise measurements of your space, ensuring accurate quotes and minimising material waste.
Receive one-on-one guidance from our flooring specialists who will help you find the perfect flooring solution to match your style and preferences.
Once you’ve made your selection, our experienced installers will handle the rest, delivering flawless installation that meets the highest standards.
Whether you’re upgrading your home or renovating your business space, we’ve got you covered with our expert services for all projects.
No hidden costs! We provide transparent and competitive pricing, so you can make informed decisions without surprises.
Contact us today to schedule a convenient appointment. Let us bring the flooring showroom to you and make your flooring dreams a reality!
For a typical household using a direct debit, most customers have seen their monthly payments increase by at least £67 in the last year.
Tom Read of Carbon Saving Group has said: “Solar Panels need to be seen as an long term investment, to cut your carbon footprint by generating your own clean electricity and not just a way to reduce electricity bills”.
A roof area of 10-20 square metres will deliver between 20-45% of a typical household electrical needs and around one tonne of carbon per year*. At Carbon Saving Group we look at the individual needs of our customers, we discuss not only the Panel and Inverter system but also potential other products that would be appropriate such as Battery storage, Air Source Heat Pumps, Underfloor heating, Zappi car charging or iBoost / Eddi diverter system. As a MCS certified company customers can also benefit from the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) scheme earning from surplus electricity generated. Thomas Read concludes: ‘2023 is definitely the year to embrace renewable energy for the home’.
*statistics taken from Energy Savings Hub
Finest quality timber buildings from RJ Timber
RJ Timber is a family run business with over 35 years’ experience. We build top quality timber buildings and products using only the best materials . We can supply only or supply, deliver and install the buildings for the customer. We specialise in bespoke buildings built to suit the customers specification. Anything from stables and field shelters to home offices, garden sheds summerhouses and garden bars.
Extra-large buildings are no problem at all workshops can also be built to your individual requirements. If you would like to discuss a garden or equestrian project, please feel free to enquire
Call 01822 833929 or 07967510229