A community choir for young singers has already hit the high notes in its first few weeks of meeting.
Jo Hodgkiss is lighting up children’s lives with her new choir, believed to be the first children’s community choir in Tavistock, which started in August.
There has been a chorus of support for Tavistock Youth Choir which meets in Tavistock Parish Centre on Tuesday evenings with children from six to 13 years old attending.
Such has been the demand that a waiting list was already full before it started with youngsters drawn by the promise of having fun while singing under the guidance of Jo, who teaches Year 1 at St Rumon's Infant School, Tavistock.
She said: “From my involvement with school singing and choirs when I taught at St Peter's Junior in Tavistock, I loved the feeling of joy I got from helping children to sing together and the joy it brought them.
“I’m well-known for my love of singing – at home and anywhere. My intention was for the youth choir to bring children together to sing and develop a love for singing together. Although we are currently full, it is still very early days and I would love the choir to grow, therefore I still welcome interest for when spaces arise.”
Choir member Georgia, 13, said: “I have a lot of fun at the choir. I really like singing. My favourite singers are Taylor Swift and Coldplay. I’d like to sing their songs with everyone in the choir. I like singing in a big group because we have such a good time."
“I also like Jo, the teacher, she makes it really fun and not serious when we learn.”
Fellow singer Poppy, seven, said: “I do like singing, but also I really, really love singing. Singing is my talent. I really like the teacher as well and I want to be a singer when I grow up .”
