Tribute has been paid to a beloved former street cleaner who received Tavistock civic and community awards from grateful townsfolk.
Stuart Cole, who died aged 82 in mid-September was a real local character and a well-respected hardworking employee of West Devon borough and Tavistock town councils.
He was famed for his helpful, friendly attitude and resilience in the face of work-related injuries not to mention an attack by thieves when he was clobbered with a large side of meat.
He was awarded the town council’s title of honoured burgess in 2005, marking his long-term freely-given time to make a real impact to his community, changing it for the better and standing up for what he believed to be right.
Stuart’s son Dale, MD of a same-day courier company. said: “Dad was so well-known in Tavistock for his hard work keeping the town and surrounding areas clean and tidy. I’ve had lots of people saying they’ll never forget him. He lifted their spirits as he was always whistling and happy in his work as people met him round town.”
While on duty one night as pannier market caretaker, Stuart saw men apparently stealing meat, carrying carcasses to a lorry. When he challenged them, one swung a side of meat at his head, injuring him, before driving off. Stuart took details for the police.
Stuart started his working life as an apprentice in the farming industry, learning to be a blacksmith, on Parkwood Road.
From 1971 he started working on household bin collections at Princetown, until he was seriously injured by a bin lorry reversing onto his left leg. His leg was saved from amputation by pioneering reconstruction involving surgery and fixing the reconstruction in place using pins and wires. He took his employer to court over the lack of driver blindspot safeguards. The case went to the high court in London and he won compensation for his injuries, leaving some money for a house purchase after legal costs.
Stuart later became a street cleaner and won a Tavistock citizen of the year award in 1990, run by Tavistock Radio with Tavistock Chamber of Commerce ,which overwhelmingly won the public vote for the quality of his work and pride in seeing the town neat and tidy.
Dale added: “My father was a very humble person and never wanted or sought the limelight. He referred to himself as a back-room boy, just doing the work that needed to be done and for someone else to have the limelight.
“Even after he had to retire due to his health and injuries, right up to the time near his passing, he still thought he had work to do even though he knew he could no longer do it.”
So highly was he thought of that new street was named after him by West Devon Borough Council in Tavistock as Cole Moore Meadow. This name was disputed by the estate builder Stephen Moore, who wanted the road named Moore’s Meadow in memory of his own relatives. However after an airing at magistrates’ court and a council meeting,the name Cole Moore Meadow was retained.
Stuart’s funeral will be held at Glynn Valley Crematorium, in Bodmin, on Wednesday, October 29.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.