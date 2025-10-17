Tavistock is set to tantalise taste buds and lift community spirits with the launch of its very first Restaurant Week.
The event, which runs from tomorrow, Saturday, October 18 until Saturday, November 1, could not have come at a more important time for the town and its hospitality businesses.
Local restaurants, cafés and pubs face extraordinary challenges in the wake of rising costs and economic uncertainty.
Restaurant Week is more than a culinary event; it’s a celebration of the resilience and ingenuity of Tavistock’s foodie community.
The event, which runs for a fortnight, not only supports everyone’s favourite establishments but highlights the importance of our role in safeguarding jobs and preserving the diversity of our high street.
Tavistock’s credentials as a destination for food lovers are already well known and Restaurant Week follows on from a hugely successful Cream Tea Week earlier this year, which showcased the town’s love of tradition and innovation in equal measure. Now, we are cementing our reputation, inviting residents and visitors alike to discover the rich diversity of flavours on offer.
With 27 businesses taking place, the line-up is nothing short of mouthwatering: 76 Bar & Kitchen, Aroma Café, Bob's Café, Chill Café, Church Lane, Coffee & Cream Patisserie, Dukes Coffee House, Eastgate Café, HQ Bar, Lemon Grove Café, Little Corner Pantry, Mickey’s Plaice, Mime Café, Pym Street Coffee Lounge, Robertsons, Tavistock Inn, Taylors, Thariks, The Bedford Hotel, Bird’s Nest, The Cornish Arms, The Ganges, The Original Pasty House, TJ & LJ’s Fish & Chips and Wetherspoons plus newcomers Granito Lounge and The Brew House. Each establishment brings something unique to the table, offering special menus, discounts and unforgettable experiences.
Let’s make this Restaurant Week a resounding success – by dining out, sharing recommendations and celebrating the culinary heart of Tavistock. Together, we can ensure that our hospitality businesses not only survive these tough times but thrive for years to come.
Brought to you by Tavistock BID. www.visit-tavistock.co.uk/restaurant-week
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.