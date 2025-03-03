On Tuesday 14th May last year, South West Water (SWW) was aware of cases of cryptosporidiosis in the coastal town of Brixham, Devon but continued to reassure customers that the drinking water was fine and safe to drink.
24 hours later the company issued a boil water notice. Hundreds in the town and area were ill and affected by the parasite to varying degrees.
On Monday 8th of July, almost 8 weeks later, the boil water notice was lifted.
240 days later, in March 2025, the town of Brixham is still awaiting publication of the Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) Report. The why’s, the how’s, the what’s.
Despite reassurances given by the water company, local people, understandably want to hear from the independent water quality regulator. Confidence in drinking water is a must and the view of the Watchdog is essential.
THE DELAY IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH.
The DWI does a great job – in my view the shining light amidst other regulators.
However the Report delay is not only unfortunate for the local community but urgently needed to form part of a wider understanding of water company performance, to aid the current deliberations of the Water Commission Review.
Over 200,000 consumers in England have been affected by long drinking water supply interruptions–not caused by burst water mains-in the last 9 months.
DWI Reports are also awaited for similar recent, non-burst related, large scale water outages in the Surrey (SES Water) and Southampton areas (Southern Water).
A worrying trend. The Commission need to know why; operating cost savings? maintenance issues? We don’t know.
I am being told by the DWI that external parties are also part of the DWI regulatory due process in which case they too should also be reminded of the urgency.
I would not begin to suggest that there is any dark corridor in Defra that is encouraging delay of the DWI Brixham Report publication; so as not to influence a potential Commission Review which could be minded to take this, and a plethora of other significant corporate and regulatory failings into account, and recommend a new not-for-profit water company model.
However, there is an uncanny similarity in Government's change-averse approach in the increasingly bizarre Thames Water fiasco; i.e. not wanting to get involved in any water company restructure change.
Kick the can down the road. Let the market sort it out. Even a Government shameful no-show attendance amongst 200 city vulture suits at the recent High Court deliberations in London when the Thames Water begging bowl was exposed to all.
More short term chaos in a long-term industry.
And more damning evidence in DWI Reports would add further proof, alongside epidemics of pollution fines, performance penalties, financial instability/competence, boardroom excesses, etc., that the current water company model is broken, no longer fit for purpose, and requiring urgent Government intervention and a re-set to face the many future challenges. Now you’re getting ahead of yourself Alan. Yes, you’re right. That's what Government and the DWI should be doing.