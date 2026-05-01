During my recent visit with farmers around Dartmoor, I was reminded again how vital it is that we continue to stand by our farming community, despite the partial progress we made in softening the Government’s approach to taxing family farms.
Many are still under pressure from rising energy costs, volatile wholesale prices, repeated flooding, and the general squeeze on rural business overheads. The new employment measures that came into force on April 6 will add another layer of challenge for those who rely on seasonal or local staff.
Statutory Sick Pay now starts from day one; paternity leave is also a day-one right; and changes to redundancy payments and statutory pay rates, including higher minimum and living wages, all mean higher costs and more complexity. For many farm businesses already operating on fine margins, these rules risk deterring new recruitment and making it harder to bring young people into agriculture.
I am also conscious of local concerns around the Duchy of Cornwall’s decision to consolidate parts of its estate near Bradninch. It’s another reminder that we must not treat farms and farmland simply as commercial property, these are working assets that underpin rural life and local employment. I am firmly engaged in these issues.
Looking ahead, there’s plenty for our county to be proud of. The Devon County Show from May 21–23 will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our producers, our livestock, and the enduring spirit that defines Devon agriculture.
I will continue to champion our farmers in Parliament and press for policies that recognise their essential role in our food security and countryside economy.
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