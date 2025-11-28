I had the great pleasure of visiting Utopian Brewing in Bow recently, where I met founder Richard Archer and his dedicated team. From the outset, it was clear their commitment to brewing truly great beer using 100 per cent British ingredients is matched only by their passion for sustainability and high standards. The pride and skill on display at their brewery is a testament to what is possible here in our corner of Devon.
Utopian Brewing is an outstanding example of local enterprise making a positive mark well beyond its doorstep. By using only UK-grown barley and hops, reducing food miles, generating their own nitrogen, and naturally carbonating their beers, they show how innovation and tradition can go hand in hand. It makes me proud to see businesses like this thriving through their own ingenuity and a strong sense of purpose.
Our session together was a chance to talk about the wider landscape for small breweries. There are certainly real challenges out there. Nationally, the number of UK breweries fell by about 100 between early 2024 and early 2025, now totalling approximately 1,715 across the country. This reflects the pressures of higher energy and raw material costs, as well as changing consumer habits. Despite that, the craft beer sector continues to employ nearly 10,000 people directly, and the broader beer and pub industry supports more than one million jobs. These are livelihoods that help keep rural areas vibrant and resilient.
Not only do small independent breweries create local jobs, but they also breathe new life into our communities. They bring people together in pubs and taprooms, support British farmers by sourcing homegrown ingredients, and offer genuine variety behind the bar.
In 2024, UK consumers showed they still value independent beer, with volumes rising compared to the year before. That appetite for fresh, distinctive products is giving hope to many brewers up and down the country.
There has been a 1.7 per cent duty reduction on draught products, which will benefit brewers serving local pubs but is certainly more to do to ensure all small producers can access fair markets and a sensible tax structure.
Leaving Utopian, I felt genuinely encouraged. In the face of industry headwinds, their team’s energy, community spirit, and innovation shine through. Local businesses like Utopian Brewing remind us what can be achieved when we back independent talent and focus on quality. Supporting them is about more than just enjoying a good pint. It is about investing in local jobs, British agriculture, and the long-term vitality of our constituency.
