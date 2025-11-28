Our session together was a chance to talk about the wider landscape for small breweries. There are certainly real challenges out there. Nationally, the number of UK breweries fell by about 100 between early 2024 and early 2025, now totalling approximately 1,715 across the country. This reflects the pressures of higher energy and raw material costs, as well as changing consumer habits. Despite that, the craft beer sector continues to employ nearly 10,000 people directly, and the broader beer and pub industry supports more than one million jobs. These are livelihoods that help keep rural areas vibrant and resilient.