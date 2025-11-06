I hope by the time you read this you’ve had a very safe half term and Halloween. There have been and continue to be numerous community events across West Devon and I hope you and your families have had time and space to participate in them.
My West Devon Neighbourhood Policing Team attended Goose Fair on Wednesday, October 8r and it was pleasing to see how well-attended the event was.
The local community work very hard to create happy memories for you. Everyone seemed to have a smile on their face at the event. One public spaces protection order dispersal was issued to someone causing a nuisance and we will continue to challenge anti-social behaviour robustly. We’ve been visible at Okehampton Carnival and are looking forward to Hatherleigh Carnival this coming weekend.
We continue to deliver positive outcomes on all four of our agreed Sector Priorities – anti-social behaviour, drug activity, road safety and rural crime.
In partnership with West Devon Borough Council, we’ve issued several community protection warnings to individuals negatively impacting the quality of life of those in the locality.
Police executed numerous warrants last month in Hatherleigh. Subsequently, three males were arrested and remain on bail.
Information about drug misuse can provide us with the appropriate power of entry. If you have any information about misuse of drugs, then please report it to us and we will always retain personal information confidentially.
My team have been active in Bere Alston tackling in particular drink/drunk anti-social driving. This will not be tolerated in West Devon because the risk it presents to innocent bystanders.
We are excited about welcoming PCSO Watts to our team next week and they will enjoy engaging with you and building new relationships in and around Okehampton over the coming weeks.
I personally appeal to you all to sign up to Devon and Cornwall Alert. This technology enables real-time community messaging and activity.
As ever stay safe and hopefully we’ll see you out there. Be proud of West Devon, we are!
