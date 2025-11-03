Okehampton’s high street is buzzing with community life, thanks to the brilliant drive and resilience of local entrepreneurs like Sue at Chocolate Strawberry in the Okehampton Arcade.
Dropping in for a visit, I found her café not only packed with tempting cakes, savoury baps and pasties, but also brimming with friendly conversation, a true example of the spirit that makes our high streets in Central Devon so special.
Sadly high streets across the country have faced difficult headwinds in recent years, from the steady shift to online shopping to the rising costs impacting businesses large and small.
But, in every town and village I visit, from Okehampton to Chagford to Crediton to Ashburton, I see businesses fighting back, not by trying to outcompete online giants, but by being rooted in their local community and offering experiences you simply cannot get anywhere else.
Chocolate Strawberry’s inviting atmosphere and Sue’s friendliness and passion are a testament to how quality, dedication and a personal touch can help high streets thrive.
Our high streets are much more than just shopping destinations—they are the heartbeat of our towns, providing valuable places to meet, chat and feel part of something bigger.
Whether it’s nipping into Blacks Delicatessen in Chagford or catching up with familiar faces at Coco’s in Crediton, these small, independent businesses create much-needed social hubs and a sense of belonging that’s as important as the goods they sell.
That’s why I am determined to keep supporting them. It is not easy running a rural business today. Rising energy bills and supply costs are putting the squeeze on margins. For many, relentless increases to business rates, coupled with the recent hike in employer National Insurance, Labour’s ‘Jobs ‘Tax’, have made trading even tougher.
I heard the same story during my visits to The Ley Arms in Kenn and The Bull and Dragon near Okehampton at Meeth: vital village businesses struggling to absorb mounting costs, while still working hard to support their staff and communities.Supporting our high streets must be about cutting costs, encouraging investment and helping local businesses create jobs.
That’s why the Conservative plan to abolish business rates for high street retailers, hospitality and leisure businesses is so important. This measure will provide immediate and targeted relief for local high streets like ours, reducing pressure, restoring confidence and levelling the playing field with online competitors.
I will continue to champion high streets across Central Devon and to ensure the voices of their champions like Sue are heard loud and clear in Westminster. If you are out and about in Okehampton, Chocolate Strawberry is a must-visit. Let’s all keep backing the local businesses that do so much for the quality of life in our communities.
