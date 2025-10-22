Last week, I was in London for Falling Through the Cracks, a conference on better supporting families, hosted by Channel 4 News social affairs editor Jackie Long.
It’s a sensitive subject few want to discuss or even imagine. I heard from researchers, police, MPs and parents, and I understand some may find this week’s column difficult to read.
One scenario we discussed was how a parent might respond if their child disclosed abuse. While the instinct may be to call the police, many parents said they first focused on listening to and believing their child before taking action.
We hear a lot about child exploitation and people from outside of the family taking advantage of children. However, the majority is linked within the home.
According to data from the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse, one in 10 children that we are aware of via agencies will be sexually abused before the age of 16.
Consultant neurologist Andrew Kelso explained that a parent’s trauma differs from the victim’s but can be just as intense. It was also noted that the response of first responders can greatly affect victims, yet parents often receive little support in helping their child rebuild life after such crimes.
I raised the issue of shame and embarrassment, noting that Sexual Assault Referral Centres for adults and children are rarely promoted, which only reinforces the stigma.
At the conference, I sat with two mothers: one whose daughter was abused by her new husband, and another whose daughter was raped by a repeat sexual offender. Both acted quickly to protect their children, yet at times the police response and victim updates fell short.
I always tell victims of crime they can come to my office with concerns before making a formal complaint, as I’m happy to raise issues with the Chief Constable. While it’s his decision how to act, sometimes things fall through the cracks and need stronger oversight. Residents rarely use this route, usually out of frustration, but that’s exactly why I’m here.
The event had cross-party support, with Jess Phillips MP, Minister for Safeguarding, sharing valuable insight from her experience. Jess Asato, MP for Lowestoft, discussed her amendment to the Victims and Courts Bill to make it a statutory duty to support parents or guardians of victims under 18, or adults at risk of harm. I’ll be asking all our MPs to back it.
If you were a parent in these circumstances, what would you need? Especially if you didn't have family close by or friends to ask for help. The shame a child feels is often felt by the parent, too.
For the first time on stage, I had tears in my eyes after hearing an actor speak the words of a father who had found his daughter attempting suicide after abuse. He was angry that he didn't know how to spot the signs or better support his daughter.
That’s why having the right support is so important. This year, for the first time, my office has funded Restitute, a multi-award-winning service offering practical, personalised help across England and Wales to third-party victims of crime, including parents, carers, partners, siblings and loved ones. If you need honest, confidential advice from people who understand, please reach out. Don’t let yourself fall through the cracks.
