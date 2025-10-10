My first impression was how similar it is to Strete Gate, with wooded cliffs meeting the back of the beach where vegetated shingle lies beyond all but the highest tides. We gravitated towards the back where ivy crept cautiously over the stones. As we walked, we began identifying plants, with Amanda keen to learn some new ones. I suggested choosing only a few to remember, as it can get overwhelming. We found some pink Valerian still in flower, along with white Sea Campion and some Deadly Nightshade clambering through the gorse, its red berries and purple-yellow blooms catching the light.