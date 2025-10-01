Premier league footballers often go completely mad when they score a goal. Groundsmen must be in despair as they rip up the turf in a long stud slide to the corner flag. This is sometimes followed by the scorer ripping off his shirt even though he knows this will earn him a booking. The whole team then feel it necessary to pile on top of each other. When a free kick is awarded, the usual response is a wild gesture letting the referee know he must have got his decision wrong. The player who has been tackled is frequently seen rolling over several times looking at death’s door. Once awarded the free kick he is up and running at the speed of the winner of the Grand National.