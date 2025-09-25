We have these sayings don’t we like. ‘I’ve been led up the garden path’ or ‘life feels like a merry-go-round.’
With all the road diversions and the frustration it causes us all, having to sit in traffic or go the long way around to get to where we need to be can be an extra burden for us on top of everything else we face in life.
Life feels like a merry-go-round at times, although instead of feeling merry about it, our stress levels spike and our time schedules have to adjust. We end up needing more patience and it certainly feels that we are getting nowhere.
Other times we go down what feels like the right path, to find it leads to nowhere. With time wasted and finances even more stretched, it’s very easy to sink into discouragement and get depressed in life.
In Psalm 23 it says, ‘The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not want, He makes me lie down in green pastures, He leads me beside still waters, He restores my soul and leads me in paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.’
For me, I find it important to remind myself that God’s path, what he desires for us, is much more peaceful and sustaining. A pleasant picture of peace and calmness. That he wants to restore our troubled soul and bring us to a place of contentment.
If you feel like life is a merry-go-round, a path leading to nowhere, why not invite Jesus the prince of peace to help you? There are many places where God was found in a garden in the Bible. Maybe take a slow walk, sit by some still waters and invite God into your situation. It just might surprise you, how much it helps you in your time of need, whether it’s guidance, peace or just a lifting of your spirit.
When I see the Lord as my Shepherd, it makes all the difference to me. And I’m sure it’ll help you too.
