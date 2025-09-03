But if you observe the edges of roads and paths, you will see piles of dead leaves more reminiscent of autumn. This is a serious message from our trees – drought stress. Months of dry weather have put great stress on the vascular systems of our woody plants. And when this happens the trees respond by shutting down. In dry or windy weather plants lose a lot of water through their leaves, called transpiration. They can control the loss to some extent by varying the size of the holes (stomata) in their leaves, but when things become critical they drop the leaves.