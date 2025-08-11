As I continue reflecting on this theme, it occurs to me that very often a man’s name becomes closely associated with his reputation. I’m sure we all desire to have a good reputation within our family, and our wider community.
The Bible actually says that a good reputation is more to be desired than riches, and also that it’s better than precious ointment. A character in the Bible called Jacob had a very questionable reputation.
His name actually means ‘twister’ or ‘deceiver’, and for most of his life he got what he wanted by conniving, cheating and deceiving those around him, even his blind father. He would not have been our choice for leadership and responsibility!
But that’s what I love so much about our God. He proactively chose Jacob to be the leader of his own special people, and that involved changing, not only Jacob’s character, but even his name. Jacob became ‘Israel’ meaning a Prince with God.
A friend of mine did a similar sort of thing – his family had a negative reputation in the area, and because he didn’t want to be associated with and tarnished by that reputation, rather than moving elsewhere, he deliberately chose a new surname for himself.
That’s one of the reasons why the gospel is called ‘Good news’. When we become Christians, no matter what our past is, we don’t just turn over a new leaf – we’re given a brand-new life from the inside .
God says it like this: “What the world thinks is worthless, useless, and nothing at all, is what God has used to destroy what the world considers important.” ( 1 Cor 1:28) – And what’s more, He never, ever reminds us of our past mistakes. Now that’s a good deal!
