It would take a full drama series, not a carnival troupe, to outline the science, business or geopolitics of plastic’s history. (Has that been done? If not, why not?) Instead, we sketched the current story drawing on ideas from ‘The Story of Stuff’ – a 20 minute cartoon film from 2007. This was shown at The Wharf in the early days of Transition Tavistock and still available on YouTube. A creative session made storyboard placards: extraction – closely connected to fossil fuels, production, distribution, consumption and disposal. The last two involve us all.