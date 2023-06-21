It is one thing to state that God is alert to our circumstances. After all, what kind of God would He be if He ignored us? It is quite another thing to remember that God does not impose His will upon those who do not respond to His overtures of love. It never ceases to sadden me when God is blamed for turning a deaf ear to those who refuse to pray to Him. It is rather like breaking telephone contact with a relative and complaining that she never speaks to you!