Recently my wife and I were sorting through photos old and new for a family project. Once upon a time we were quite organised in our ordering and labelling, but…..we had quite a muddle to work through! Whilst we were fairly disciplined in focussing on the subject matter in question, we inevitably had quite a number of pauses for reminiscence… ‘When was that taken?’; ‘Where’s that?’; ‘How old were they then?’; ‘Oh! How sweet!’; ‘That holiday was such fun!’; ‘Just look at those fashions/shoes/hairstyles!’’, and so on.