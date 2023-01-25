Whatever – the reality is that at present we do not have the use of our own transport, the first time, as far as I am concerned, for over 60 years. Do we lament such a situation? Yes – massively; not so much in terms of longish journeys – it is quite a while since we left Devon by anything other than public transport. No, it is in what could be termed the minutiae of life; a visit to the post office, the buying of a newspaper or pint of milk and so forth – this and so much else regarding everyday life at present needs careful thought as we are now in the hands of others – kind family and friends who will transport us to places or collect things for us. For Ann the bus is also a recourse, but here the timetable is the controlling factor.