We have been failing our most vulnerable children for far to long. Again, the latest report from OFSTED puts us at the bottom of the pile. As a member of scrutiny, to hear the very human cost of our poor performance has been heart breaking. As leader I will take on the children’s portfolio together with two of my colleagues on the cabinet. We want to send a message to our dedicated staff that we are with you on this journey. Our children need us, and we must deliver. For me, this should be the judge of the success or failure of this administration.