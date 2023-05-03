I have often thought how wonderful it would be if the whole world population could be coffee coloured. When I was working in Papua New Guinea the South Pacific Island Games were being held. The PNG ladies relay team had two ladies of Indian extraction plus one light brown skinned athlete and a third who was black with natural blond hair. They made a delightful and skilled team. It makes the point that it is not just a question of black and white. The world is made up of all shades of skin colour from the pale Scandinavian people to the darkest African. Whilst in Garoka in the PNG highlands I was served by a lady receptionist. She had very black skin with bright eyes and a smile to die for. She was very beautiful. The world is obsessed by difference. It is that difference that makes life interesting.