These days’ tobacco sales have been banned from our television screens. The impact of this measure plus the ever increasing cost of cigarettes has led to a decline in smoking habits and a subsequent improvement in the health of the nation. Sadly the void in advertising space left by the tobacco companies has in part been filled with a multitude of ads for a wide range of gambling schemes. There can be no doubt that the introduction of the National Lottery has provided much needed funds for a wide range of causes especially for national sports. However the range of gambling adverts seems to be excessive. Every night our televisions present a range of bingo or lottery opportunities. They promise untold riches for a small investment and sell the idea that you will be a winner. Online gambling is now easily accessed. As people like Paul Merson will testify, gambling can be destructive and totally addictive leading to life-changing chaos.