In the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s I was fortunate to be teaching student teachers in Outdoor Education. Part of the course was a one-week canoe and camp down the beautiful River Wye. We started at Witney on Wye and ended at Tintern Abbey. Over the years I probably canoed over 1,000 miles on this river and got to know it very well. The River Wye was a beautiful location. The water was clear with salmon and pike in evidence. Nesting swans lined the banks and watched us carefully as we paddled downstream. At the end of hot day students would plunge into the clean river for a well-earned dip. On more than one occasion fishermen could be seen carrying their salmon catch along the riverbank. In every respect it was about as glorious a country scene as one would wish to enjoy. Today it is a polluted mess. It is so bad locals do not want to enter the river. Wildlife has clearly been affected. What was once a natural beauty spot is now an ecological disaster area. This tragedy should not have been allowed to develop. It could and should have been avoided. There can be no excuses for such ecological destruction.