The origins of the game are steeped in mystery. Some claim it was played in Saxon times. Others claim it was invented in Belgium. Yet others claim it was first played by children in the woods of France. Cricket as a name comes from the Flemish work ‘Krick ‘ meaning stick. What we do know is that the first record is listed in 1597. The MCC first set up the current rules in 1788. In 1962 the last game between gentlemen and players took place at Lords. It ironically ended in a wash out.