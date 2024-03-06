Despite modern trends many marriages do last a lifetime. There is no secret formula to ensure that the union will last the course. Way back in time I asked my father about the wisdom of marriage to a young lady five years younger than me. I wanted to know if he had any advice. My father was a man of great wisdom and highly respected in our community. First he said not to worry as “little girls get bigger every day”. He meant this to me in maturity not physical size. His second piece of advice was to always do the washing up. In today’s society with dishwashers to hand this seems a redundant piece of advice. What he meant was that you should not take your wife for granted and make sure you do your bit in terms of domestic duties. His final word was to tell me never to go to bed on an argument. He was a wonderful father whom I admired. Probably I idolised him too much not seeing any faults, which of course we all have to some degree.