There are no winners in such wars. Thousands are dying having played no part in the political rows between adult politicians. The scene is being repeated in Ukraine where young lives continue to be lost. They can also claim to ask the question “Why?”. War has a massive impact on innocent young lives. Unlike many readers alive today I was born in World War Two. My father was away at war when I was born in the middle of an air raid. Playing on the ruins of the bombed house across the street was an adventure for a young boy with no full understanding of the nature of war. Our house had all the doors and windows blown off from the impact of a bomb which fell across the road. We eventually escaped the blitz to the country. Watching a recent episode of All Creatures Great and Small it showed a pregnant wife saying goodbye to her husband who was needed for the war effort. My mother experienced the same situation. It brought home to me the sheer misery of war.