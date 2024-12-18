The daily paper is not just about news. This is depressing enough. The paper offers much more than just news. It enables us to keep our minds active by doing the various crosswords and puzzles. Doing the crossword together over morning coffee is a chance to work together on the basis that two heads are better than one. It is a good social time when the conversation can break away from the usual comments like what is for dinner tonight? Do we need to go to the shops? and is the washing basket full yet again? It is also a time when I have to recognise that in my household I am second best at crosswords. Cryptic ones leave me totally lost whilst my better half thrives on them. I do make a recovery in the general knowledge section but have massive blank spots on pop music and films.