With all the bad news at the moment it is good to turn our thoughts to the arrival of spring. At the moment it seems that spring is still a long way off. Looking at my garden bulbs are beginning to make a valiant effort to arise from the frozen ground despite cold winds and frosty nights. The lawn is soggy and in need of a cut. Last year’s flowerbed is a jumbled mess in need of a drastic sort-out. Looking out of the window I have good intentions to begin to get everything back into shape but have yet to grasp the nettle (no pun intended). Snowdrops gamely bend in the gale-force winds despite their fragile form. They are some evidence that nature is fighting back.