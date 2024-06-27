In those far off days the River Wye was crystal clear. Swans would carefully watch us as we glided passed them and their young. Fishermen could be seen with their salmon catches. One afternoon a pike leapt over the front of my canoe. In every way this unspoilt river was about as perfect as it is possible to be. Students would happily swim in its pure water after a hard hot day of paddling. The long meander to Symonds Yat was rewarded by a quick descent of the rapids before pitching tent and making a visit to the Ferry Boat Inn.