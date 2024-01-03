The terms run in line with the school terms and there is a break at half term. The first term is going to be spent working Hits From The Musicals. There is a termly fee to pay (working out less than a cup of coffee and a slice of cake each week), which goes towards the music and venue hire. An invigorating program has been planned and booked for the forthcoming year including a The Beatles, a Halloween Spooktacular! and a Christmas Crackers concert. All the music will be contemporary (or given a contemporary twist) So whatever instrument you play be a traditional orchestra instrument, a rock instrument, or anything else for that matter, or if you enjoy singing, do come along for what promises to be a truly rewarding experience where you can unleash your sound and create your harmony!