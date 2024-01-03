Do you play an instrument at Grade 5 or above? Do you wish there was a friendly orchestra you could join to enjoy the experience of playing with others? Maybe you’re a singer and you’re longing to sing in a group but don’t want to have to jump through so many hoops of auditions to do so? Or maybe you know a younger person who wants to sing with others.
Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs could have the answer for you! Starting on Sunday, January 7, 11am to 1pm at Hatherleigh Community Centre, and the choirs starting on Thursday 11 (5pm - 6.30pm (primary age), 6:30- 8pm (secondary age), 8-10pm (adults 16+), this vibrant new orchestra and choirs are welcoming people who have answered yes to any of the previous questions. No experience in playing with an orchestra is necessary – just an enthusiasm and passion for music.
The terms run in line with the school terms and there is a break at half term. The first term is going to be spent working Hits From The Musicals. There is a termly fee to pay (working out less than a cup of coffee and a slice of cake each week), which goes towards the music and venue hire. An invigorating program has been planned and booked for the forthcoming year including a The Beatles, a Halloween Spooktacular! and a Christmas Crackers concert. All the music will be contemporary (or given a contemporary twist) So whatever instrument you play be a traditional orchestra instrument, a rock instrument, or anything else for that matter, or if you enjoy singing, do come along for what promises to be a truly rewarding experience where you can unleash your sound and create your harmony!
For more information, or to register your interest, please go to Facebook and search StandSureOrchestra. Or, you can email [email protected]. We can’t wait to meet you!
Chris Anderson
Director, Sure Start Orchestra & Choirs
Hatherleigh