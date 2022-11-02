LETTER : Beware of parking penalty charge at Okehampton Station

The incident has put me in two minds about using this train service again which is a pity because the GWR conductor on the train was extremely helpful. Seeing us struggling to pay by bank card at yet another machine for the railway tickets he told us to get on the train and he took our fares on his card machine during the journey. There is in my opinion no reason for GWR not to have a cash payment machine at the car park. Also. they should allow the conductor on the train to take bank card payments for car parking. The all day parking charge of £2 is reasonable but the £100 reduced to £50 penalty charge is clearly excessive. So, beware.