We read with confusion the article about North Tawton Town Council wasting money on a media lawyer.
Our clerk is also the clerk for South Tawton. South Tawton has published on its website a ratified Filming Policy for public meetings from 2019. Surely any concerns about the legality and entitlement to record meetings could have been allayed, cost free, by the clerk simply referencing what South Tawton already knew?
Furthermore, the chair is confused when he says that Cllr Martin “had refused to give a commitment not to edit footage”, we attended the first meeting that was recorded on camera and at the meeting Cllr Martin made it clear that he had no interest in editing the footage.
The question remains why was taxpayers’ money wasted?
Dr P & Mrs J Brickley
North Tawton