It would be fair to say that nearly all Councils have budgetary problems in delivering SEN services. The Conservative Government’s cuts to council budgets have, in no small part, created the problem. Indeed, so acute is the issue that councils are now allowed to ‘ring fence’ their overspend on SEN and pretend it is not a problem – if they didn’t many would be bankrupt! But Devon seems to be particularly poor. Long delays in assessing children, and an apparent strategy of contesting the need for such assessments, has meant some of our most vulnerable children are being denied the opportunity for educational advancement.