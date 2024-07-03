Regarding the article on the front page of last week's Okehampton Times on Okehampton Hospital, I was delighted to see that Okehampton Town Council has agreed that they should once more be the driving force behind the work to revitalise our hospital. The North Dartmoor Health Initiative was informed some weeks ago that the maternity wing would be handed back, which is not surprising as it has been unused for actual births since before the community beds were lost.