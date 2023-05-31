Last year, Upcott Hill and Hatherleigh Road were resurfaced; a much needed job on a busy road out of Okehampton. Recently, two areas of the road were gritted followed by, a few days later, a second layer of gritting. I’ve lived in the area for nearly 20 years, and during that time those areas have never been gritted and, as far as I can make out, there have been no serious accidents on those particular stretches.